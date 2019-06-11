Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Grand
1416 Grand Ave
Manitowoc, WI
Frances G. Hutchison Obituary
Frances G. Hutchison

Manitowoc - Frances G. Hutchison, age 99, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Harbor View Assisted Living, Manitowoc.

Frances was born March 3, 1920 in the Town of Meeme - Manitowoc County, daughter of the late Theodore and Genevieve (Baugniet) Bonde. She was a graduate of School Hill Parochial Grade School and attended Kiel High School. On April 10, 1937 she married Wilbert J. Hutchison at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in School Hill. He preceded her in death on December 15, 1968. Frances was a member of the Manitowoc Senior Center and the St. Clare Society, formerly known as the St. Theresa Society.

Survivors include two daughters and three sons-in-law: Janice Taylor and Tony Mason, Kathy and Dave Steeber, Monte Gulseth; two sons and daughters-in-law: Dennis and Patricia Hutchison, Keith and Karen Hutchison; 12 grandchildren: Kimmarie Gulseth, Kevin (Valerie) Gulseth, Kerry (Jen) Gulseth, Todd Gulseth, Mike (Sandy) Taylor, Mark (Kerri) Taylor, Margaret Taylor, Daniel Hutchison, Cindy Hutchison, Marla Hutchison, Jennifer Hynek, Amanda (Ray) Halbach; 17 great grandchildren; one sister: Marion Lenz; and one brother and two sisters-in-law: Donald and Margie Bonde, Betty Bonde. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by one daughter: Diana Gulseth; one grandson: Andy Taylor; one granddaughter-in-law: Jamie Gulseth; five sisters: Margaret Bonde, Loretta (Elmer) Koenig, Irene (Alfred) Stein, Rose Bonde, Marcella Bonde; six brothers: Bernard Bonde, Fritz (Katie) Bonde, Odilo (Polly) Bonde, Alex (Rita) Bonde, Roman Bonde, Norbert (Marie) Bonde; and one brother-in-law: Robert Lenz.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand (1416 Grand Ave), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Richard Klingeisen with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home (928 South 14th Street), Manitowoc, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. led by Deacon Alan Boeldt. The visitation will continue Friday morning at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of morning prayers at 10:00 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Frances was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was multi-talented, excelling in all she tried. She was excellent at crocheting, refinishing and caning furniture, ceramics and she baked the best pies in the world. We love you and will miss you.

The family wishes to thank Harbor View Assisted Living for the compassionate care given to our mom. Also a special thank you to Homecare Health Services and Hospice, especially Danielle, Shelly, Theresa and special nurse Nikki, who gave wonderful care to her great granny Franny.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 11, 2019
