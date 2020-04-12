Resources
Sister Frances Joseph Hildebrand

Sister Frances Joseph Hildebrand Obituary
Sister Frances Joseph Hildebrand

Manitowoc - Sister Frances Joseph Hildebrand, age 98, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.

The former Martha Hildebrand was born on November 17, 1921 in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Joseph A. and Frances C. (Kernan) Hildebrand. She entered the convent in 1959 and professed her vows in 1961. Sister Frances Joseph served at Holy Family College in various roles; was a homemaker at Ozanam Home, New Berlin; St. William, Waukesha; Sts. Peter and Paul, Kiel; St. Mary, Clarks Mills and San Damiano, Slinger, all in Wisconsin; St. Willibrord, Chicago, Illinois and Holy Name, Escanaba, Michigan. She was secretary at Roncalli and Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc; St. Philip, Green Bay, Wisconsin; and St. John, Laveen, Arizona. Sister Frances Joseph performed a variety of tasks at the Southern Regional House, Chicago, Illinois; St. Joseph Home, West Point, Nebraska; and Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc. Since 2013 Sister Frances Joseph had been engaged in the Prayer Apostolate while a member of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.

Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph & Frances (Kernan) Hildebrand, brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Ann) Hildebrand, William (Josephine) Hildebrand, Bernard (Lucy) Hildebrand, David (Jean) Hildebrand, Joseph (Marjorie) Hildebrand, and Edward (Verna) Hildebrand, sisters and brothers-in-law, Sister Francis Aloysious, Mary Jo (Russell) Dooley, and Pauline (Jack) Jones.

Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220

The Mass of Resurrection for Sister Frances Joseph will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
