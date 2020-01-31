Services
Two Rivers, WI - Frances Ozanne died Monday January 6th, 2020 at age 100, while visiting Lopez Island, Washington with her son Roy. She is survived by her four sons, 8 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

Fran grew up in Neenah, Wisconsin, where she met her husband, the late Robert Ozanne. In 1941, they moved to Denver, Colorado where they began their family. Fran and Robert returned to Wisconsin in 1949 to raise their children in Madison, where Robert was a University professor. Fran worked tirelessly for her family and her commitments with the League of Women Voters, the Democratic Party and various movements for social justice. In 1986, they retired to their beloved Lake Michigan property.

Fran loved music, literature, poetry and nature. She enjoyed taking a piece of chocolate, a book of poetry and finding a quiet spot along the lakeshore or in the woods. Fran had a smile that never quit and a warmth and kindness that melted everyone's hearts.

She is survived by her sons, Lee, Larry, Brad and Roy and their families.

A funeral will be held at Grace Congregational Church, in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, February 10th at 3PM with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Fran and Bob Ozanne to Woodland Dunes Nature Center of Two Rivers.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
