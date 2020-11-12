Sister Francette Riebe
Manitowoc - Sister Francette Riebe, age 88, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, passed away Monday evening, November 9, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc
The former Carol Mae Riebe was born on December 17, 1931 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Dell W. and Sophie L. (Tadych) Riebe. She entered the convent in 1948 and professed her vows in 1951. Sister Francette earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree at Holy Family College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and a Master of Arts in Religious Education through Fordham University, New York, New York.
Sister Francette ministered as a teacher at St. John, Wellsburg, West Virginia; Immaculate Conception, Yuma, Arizona; taught religion at St. John Vianney, Hacienda Heights and Bishop Amat, West Covina, both in California; taught in Wisconsin at St. Therese, Appleton; Holy Redeemer, Two Rivers; St. Gabriel, Neenah and taught religion at Catholic Memorial, Waukesha and Silver Lake College of the Holy Family, Manitowoc. She worked with the Religious Education Program at Holy Redeemer, Two Rivers. She also volunteered at Silver Lake College and while living at St. Clare Convent, Manitowoc, was a sponsor presence representative at Holy Family Memorial. Since February 2016 she had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity; two brothers and two sisters-in-law: Kenneth Riebe, Larry Riebe, Sherrill Riebe, Maureen Riebe; and one sister: Lynne Karnitz. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Dell and Sophie (Tadych) Riebe; five brothers: Donald Riebe, Dell Riebe, Paul (Faye) Riebe, Ceil Riebe, Curtis (Ruth) Riebe; two infant brothers: Dell and Mark Riebe; two sisters: June (John) Boswell, Joan (Joseph) Kennedy; two infant sisters: Mary and Marie.
A Memorial Mass for Sister Francette will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220.
