Francis L. Groelle
Manitowoc - Francis L. Groelle, age 60, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.
Francis was born on April 29, 1960 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Henry and Loretta Skwor Groelle. Francis attended Valders High School. In past years Francis was employed at the Herald Times Reporter and until, for poor health reasons, he retired from Dave's Auto as a mechanic. Francis loved working on motors of any size including cars, snow blowers, and lawn mowers. He loved building and fixing anything made out of wood too. He also loved to fish and ride his motorcycles. Francis was a long-time member of the Wind Jammers Motorcycle Club and also was an officer and member of the Eagles Club in Manitowoc. He also loved his many dogs he had over the years and the cat he had at the present time.
He is survived by his girl friend of many years, Mary Thorison of Manitowoc and her two sons, Jim (Brandi) Thorison and Tom Thorison and his special friend Ashley both of Manitowoc; brothers and sisters to include Alan (Mary Streble) Groelle, Charlotte, NC and their four children, Joel, Sarah, Ryan, and Danielle, Barbara (Paul) Schneider, Oshkosh and their daughter, Diane, Cathy Groelle (Tom Koch), Manitowoc, Debra Shultz, Colorado Springs and her two children, Robert and Kristina, Earl (Tabitha) Groelle, Raleigh, NC and their son Theodore, and Gail (Delton) Burch, Nashville, TN, nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Loretta Groelle and one brother-in-law, John Burch.
Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Jim Wilson. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.