Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
3201 Mishicot Road
Two Rivers, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
3201 Mishicot Road
Two Rivers, WI
Francis Nick LeClair


1928 - 2019
Francis Nick LeClair Obituary
Francis Nick LeClair

Two Rivers - Francis Nick "Tuner" LeClair died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Francis was born on November 8, 1928, son of Agnes (Taddy) and Francis LeClair in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. He was a graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers in 1946. Nick served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. In 1960, he married the former Janis (Anderson) LeClair. They raised five children (Jeff, Don, Doug, Gene and Sandy. Additional details on his life can be found by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

Funeral services will be held at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Road, Two Rivers, on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Military graveside honors will immediately follow the service. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. There will be no Thursday night visitation.

For a complete obituary highlighting the life of this wonderful man, please visit www.dejamartin.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
