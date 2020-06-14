Francis W. Burkart
Manitowoc - Francis W. Burkart, age 91, Manitowoc, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center.
He was born August 16, 1928 in Manitowoc, son of the late Bernard and Regina (Christoff) Burkart. He attended schools in Manitowoc, graduating with the class of 1946 from Lincoln High School. Francis served in the United States Army 793 Field Artillery Battalion A Battery. On September 17, 1955, he married the love of his life, June Rose Herzog. She preceded him in death October 3, 2000. He worked at Mirro Aluminum and then Richter Vinegar until his retirement. Francis was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, antique steam engines and tractors.
He is survived by one son: Allen B. Burkart and his fiancée Pam, Manitowoc; one daughter and son-in-law: Deborah E. (Kenneth) Cracraft, Two Rivers; one brother and sister-in-law: Lawrence (Mary Lou) Burkart, Manitowoc; sister and brother-in-law: Mary Lou (Lawrence) Cherney, Denmark; and three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Delores Herzog, Manitowoc, Judy Van, Manitowoc, and Darlene (Carl) Roedig, Scottville, Michigan. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: June Rose Burkart; son: David A. Burkart; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Bill Evans. Entombment will follow at Calvary Catholic Mausoleum, Manitowoc. Military services will be accorded by American Legion Drews-Blesser Post #88.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m., led by Deacon Alan Boeldt. Visitation will continue on Tuesday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Holy Family Memorial Medical Center and Felician Village Next Step for the care and compassion shown to their father.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Jun. 14, 2020.