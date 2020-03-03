|
|
Frankie E. Koch
Two Rivers - Frankie E. Koch, age 92, a longtime resident of Two Rivers, passed away peacefully Friday morning, February 28, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center, with her family at her side.
Frankie was born on May 22, 1927, in Newald, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Burnett) Jobelius. Frankie attended Newald Public Schools. She came to Two Rivers in search of work and met her husband, LeeRoy Koch. They were married at St. Luke's Catholic Church on June18, 1955, he preceded her in death on August 12, 2013. Frankie was a long time employee at Mirro Aluminum Co. until she retired at the age of 62.
Survivors include her daughter: Debra Grall and husband, James Grall; her son: Todd Koch; two grandchildren: Jill Jerabek; Blake Grall and his wife, Brittany and great grandchildren: Kate, Colin, and Danica Jerabek. She is further survived by her sister: Shirley Duval; her niece: Sharon Jobelius (special friend, Cas Drenski) and a brother-in-law: Dale Schultz; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a daughter: Jill Koch; a great grandson: Gage Grall; four sisters and four brothers.
A private family service officiated by the Rev. Dave Pleier was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum. Entombment followed in the mausoleum.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, assisted the Koch family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
The Koch family extends a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Aurora Medical Center for the excellent care and compassion Frankie received during her illness.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020