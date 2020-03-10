|
Franklin "Paco" D. Coons
Manitowoc - Franklin D. "Paco" Coons, age 86, entered eternal life on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc.
Frank was born on April 9, 1933 in Amberg. He was the son of the late Oscar and Cora Glockzin Coons. Frank attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1951. He then entered the United States Army in 1953 and served overseas in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1954 and returned to Manitowoc and became employed with the Manitowoc Company for several years. Frank then started construction work doing industrial furniture installation. On January 17, 1959 he married Nadine M. Olesewski at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Frank was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, the Eagles Club, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Otto Oas Post #99. Frank also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing bowling and spending time at the cottage up north.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nadine; four children, Denis (Michelle) Coon, fort Meyers, FL, Debbie (Rich) Beilke, Racine, Don Coons and special friend, Natalie Jackson, Manitowoc, and Diane (Tim) Luft, Neenah; six grandchildren, Ben, Matt (Sarah), Amanda (T.J.), Abby (Nick), Rob (Alissa), and Chris; one great grandson, Logan; one sister, Helen Pemberton, Kansas; two brothers-in-law, Dennis (Janice) Olesewski, Shawano, and Bryan (Cindy) Olesewski, Manitowoc; one sister-in-law, Sue Scheinoha, Mishicot; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Coro Coons; one brother, Donald (Rayma) Coons; two brothers-in-law, Don Pemberton and Eric Olesewski.
Memorial services will be held 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Marshall, 1114 South 21st Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Doug LeCaptain. Relatives and friends may call at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Marshall from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 12 p.m. Following the services at church military honors will be provided by the AMVETS Otto Oas Post #99 at the church. A luncheon will follow at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water St., Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials for a memorial fund being established in Frank's name. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020