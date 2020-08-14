Fred L. ThomasManitowoc - Fred L. Thomas, age 67, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at his residence with family and friends by his side.Fred was born on March 9, 1953 in Washington, D.C. He was the son of the late Harry and Miriam Fetter Thomas. Fred was a graduate of Potomac High School in Oxon Hills, Maryland with the class of 1971. He was employed with Manitowoc Ice from where he retired in 2014. Fred was married to Carol L. Schmidt on June 14, 1975 in Manitowoc. He was a member of Calvary Chapel and was also involved with Gumby's Club For A Cure. Fred enjoyed the game of baseball, coaching youth baseball in Manitowoc and was an avid fan following the New York Yankees. A very memorable time in his life was when he met Mickey Mantle who was a Hall of Fame outfielder for the Yankees. Fred was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their cabin at Saint Germain in northern Wisconsin.He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carol; two children, Shawn Thomas and special friend Peggy Sieben, Manitowoc and Shannon (Aaron) Nimmer, Green Bay; seven grandchildren, Dylan, Riley, Rhyce, and their mother, Michelle Thomas, Patton, Emersyn, Leila, and Ainsley; two sisters-in-law, Cheryl Adams, Shawano and Debra Waack, Manitowoc; one niece, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Miriam Thomas; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Grace Schmidt; and brother-in-law, Larry Adams.A Life Celebration Social for relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held at 3:30 P.M. led by Pastor Joe Guglielmo followed by shared memories by family and friends. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel and burial of the cremains will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc on Monday afternoon.The family would like to extend their thanks to the Holy Family Cancer Care Center for the compassion and care that was given to Fred and his family, and also to the staff at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for everything they did in caring for Fred.The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, WI is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.