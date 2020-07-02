Frederic D. HeiderichManitowoc - God's faithful servant, Frederic Delano Heiderich entered into eternal glory on June 29th, 2020. , Born on November 11th, 1934 to Orban and Irene (Strache) Heiderich. He was baptized into God's kingdom as an infant, and confirmed in the same faith in 1948. Fred graduated from Bay View High School in 1952, and the University of Wisconsin in February 1957. He began his teaching career at Wheaton Community High School, in Wheaton, Ill. He taught from 1957 to 1960 at Racine Lutheran High School. Fred then taught at Dr. Martin Luther College and High School from 1960 to 1970, also coaching football, basketball, and track. In 1970, he and his family moved to Manitowoc, WI and he faithfully served at Manitowoc Lutheran High School for 38 years, teaching and coaching. During his teaching career, he had the privilege of teaching all five of his children, and two of his grandchildren. After his retirement, he continued coaching track focusing on the shot put and discus, until Covid 19 ended the school year in March 2020.On July 23, 1960, Fred married Barbara Bartlein. Their sixty year marriage was blessed with five children, Deborah Heiderich and special friend, Jim, Linda Moore, Nancy (Mark) Schroeder, Katie (Ivan) Parcher, and Daniel (Amanda) Heiderich. Grandchildren: Bridget (Travis) Mason-Gray, Morgan (Nicole) Mason, Rebecca Moore and partner, David, JoHannah (Nick Benson) Moore, Rachel Moore, Alex Schroeder, Adam (Kimberly Strigle) Schroeder, Eric Schroeder, Jordan and fiancé Luke, Britny (Tyler) Weiker, Summer, Logan (Alyssa Kelly), India, Gunnar, Jericho (Sarilyn), Ivy, Christian, Justice, Emmanuelle Parcher, Eliott, Camilla, Mathias Heiderich. Great-Grandchildren: Aries, Nova, Phoenix, Killian Weiker, plus expecting two more in October. Fred is also survived by one brother, Paul (Sharon) Heiderich, one sister-in-law Betty Kodel, eight nieces, and one nephew. Plus many friends, including hundreds of students and athletes. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Orban, one nephew, Aaron Heiderich, and one granddaughter, Helena Heiderich.A private family service will be held on Saturday, July 4th, at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 916 Pine Street, Manitowoc, the Rev. David Laabs officiating. The family hopes to have a larger "Gathering of Remembrance" later in the summer.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to a memorial fund being established in Coach Fred Heiderich's name.The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair Streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome. comCoach Heiderich considered it to be a special privilege to teach God's Word in the classroom and on the playing field.Even when I am old and gray, do not forsake me, my God, till I declare your power to the next generation, your mighty acts to all who are to come. Psalm 71:18