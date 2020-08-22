Frederick S. (Rick) Hartel
Manitowoc - Frederick S. "Rick" Hartel, age 69, longtime town of Gibson resident, died on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.
Rick was born in Manitowoc on September 26, 1950 to Frederick J. Hartel & Gladys (Soukup) Skarvan Hartel. He graduated from Mishicot High School in 1968, then furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Rick worked as a farmer his entire life and also enjoyed raising beef and dairy cattle, as well as hogs and chickens. He was a lifetime member of the Mishicot FFA and the Wisconsin State Chapter of the FFA. After farming for many years, Rick also worked several years at WalMart where he enjoyed meeting and talking with people. He served nine years on the Mishicot Board of Education - in the 1970's; served as president of the local and state boards of Young Republicans of America; served as co-chair of the Youth for Reagan of Wisconsin; and was a member of the ZCBJ Lodge #20 of Whitelaw. Rick was also an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and enjoyed listening to the Brewers on his truck radio.
Survivors include one sister, Patricia (Brian) Gilmore; brother-in-law, Dr. John Shaw; close friend, Roger Mott and his family; several nieces & nephews; great nieces & nephews, and great-great nieces & nephews; as well as other close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Gladys Hartel; two sisters and a brother-in-law: Barbara (Chester) Luckow and Dr. Geraldine Shaw; and a great-nephew, Kenny P. Bessert.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street Two Rivers, is assisting the family with arrangements.