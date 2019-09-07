|
Frederick W. Scholz
Manitowoc - Frederick W. Scholz, age 85, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life late Wednesday evening, September 4, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Fred was born on June 28, 1934 in Milwaukee. He was the son of the late Fred and Olive Tank Scholz. Fred attended Milwaukee Lutheran High School and graduated with the class of 1952. The day following graduation he entered the United States Navy. Fred volunteered for submarine duty and served on the USS Blackfin and the USS Queenfish. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1955. After his tour of duty Fred became employed as a cost accountant with Stoelting Inc. in Kiel from 1961 until 1982. He then became self-employed doing property tax assessment until he retired in 2001. On April 4, 1959 he married Lylene A. Larsen at Green Valley Ev. Lutheran Church in Gillett. He was a member of Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, the United States Submarine Veterans of America, the Acadamey of Model Aeronautics, and the Calumet County Flyers. Fred enjoyed building and flying radio controlled model airplanes.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Lylene; three children: Kevin (Anne) Scholz, Green Bay; Kiersten (Timothy) Immel, Campbellsport; Stuart (Amy) Scholz, Waukesha; two grandchildren: Erin and Sam; along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Olive Scholz.
Memorial services will be held 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Grave Ev. Lutheran Church, 2426 North Rapids Road, Manitowoc. Officiating will be Rev. Thomas Pankow. Relatives and friends may call at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 2:30 p.m. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials in Fred's name to Grace Ev. Lutheran Church. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019