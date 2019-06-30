|
Gage Christian Kerscher
Manitowoc - Gage Christian Kerscher, age 25, a resident of Madison, and formerly of Manitowoc, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his residence.
Gage was born on June 29, 1993 in Manitowoc to Robert and Linda (Siewert) Kerscher. He graduated from Roncalli High School with the class of 2011. Gage continued his education at University of Wisconsin - Manitowoc and transferred to University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh, from where he received his Bachelor's degree in Biochemistry. He had touched many lives and made many friends while working various jobs during his school years. Gage was currently employed as a scientist in the Small Molecule Department at Pharmaceutical Products Development, LLC in Madison. He was well known for his love of music, downhill skiing, travelling, cruising in his convertibles, debating, and being a connoisseur of the finer things in life. Above all, Gage enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include Gage's fiancée and love of his life, Kayla Kasten, Madison; parents, Robert and Linda Kerscher, Manitowoc; brother, Charles Kerscher, Manitowoc; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Janice Siewert, Manitowoc; three aunts, Lori Jemison, Oconomowoc; Lisa Olson, Moline, IL; and Lona Werner, Sheboygan; uncle, Vincent (Barbara) Kerscher, Cincinnati, OH; also other relatives, friends, and Poppy. Gage was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Vincent Sr. and Dorothy Kerscher; and aunt, Karen (Kerscher) Moon.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated by Rev. Richard Klingeisen and Rev. Doug LeCaptain with burial of Gage's cremated remains to take place at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Gage's name.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from June 30 to July 1, 2019