Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Manitowoc Yacht Club
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo
1121 North 14 th Street
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo
1121 North 14 th Street
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gage Kerscher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gage Christian Kerscher


1993 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gage Christian Kerscher Obituary
Gage Christian Kerscher

Manitowoc - Gage Christian Kerscher, age 25, a resident of Madison, and formerly of Manitowoc, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his residence.

Gage was born on June 29, 1993 in Manitowoc to Robert and Linda (Siewert) Kerscher. He graduated from Roncalli High School with the class of 2011. Gage continued his education at University of Wisconsin - Manitowoc and transferred to University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh, from where he received his Bachelor's degree in Biochemistry. He had touched many lives and made many friends while working various jobs during his school years. Gage was currently employed as a scientist in the Small Molecule Department at Pharmaceutical Products Development, LLC in Madison. He was well known for his love of music, downhill skiing, travelling, cruising in his convertibles, debating, and being a connoisseur of the finer things in life. Above all, Gage enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include Gage's fiancée and love of his life, Kayla Kasten, Madison; parents, Robert and Linda Kerscher, Manitowoc; brother, Charles Kerscher, Manitowoc; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Janice Siewert, Manitowoc; three aunts, Lori Jemison, Oconomowoc; Lisa Olson, Moline, IL; and Lona Werner, Sheboygan; uncle, Vincent (Barbara) Kerscher, Cincinnati, OH; also other relatives, friends, and Poppy. Gage was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Vincent Sr. and Dorothy Kerscher; and aunt, Karen (Kerscher) Moon.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated by Rev. Richard Klingeisen and Rev. Doug LeCaptain with burial of Gage's cremated remains to take place at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Gage's name.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from June 30 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
Download Now