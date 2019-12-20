|
Gail Partenheimer
Vero Beach, FL - Gail Marie Partenheimer, (Dec. 28, 1936 - Nov. 27, 2019), passed away on November 27th, 2019 after a long battle with pulmonary disease.
Gail was born in Two Rivers, Wisconsin to Walter and Gertrude Kappelmann. She graduated from Washington High School in Two Rivers and attended St. Catherine University in St. Paul, MN as well as the University of Illinois in Champaign, IL.
She worked as a chemist for The Clorox Company for over 10 years in the San Francisco Bay Area. While living there, she met her husband of 27 years, Horst Partenheimer, who preceded her in death in 2017. The two of them moved to Vero Beach, FL in 1992 and quickly adapted and immersed themselves into the Vero Beach Country Club and Bridge group communities. Her passion was Bridge and she quickly worked her way up to Life Master and Director.
She is survived by her brother, John Kappelmann (Lynn); her four children: Kevin (Katie), Brian, Gretchen (Steve), and Kristen; as well as her nine grandchildren: Brian, Corinne,William, Kelsey, Christopher, Colton, Audrey, Shannon, Megan; and her faithful little companion, Shirelle. They loved her tremendously and will miss her dearly.
Gail was a faithful friend to the core and was always thinking of others before herself. She was truly loved by the Vero Beach community and will be greatly missed by all who were honored to know and love her.
Graveside services will be held in Two Rivers at a later date.
