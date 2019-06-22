|
Gary A. Zimmermann
Manitowoc - Gary A. Zimmermann, age 69, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Jack and Engrid Meng Unity Hospice in DePere.
Gary was born on July 2, 1949 in Milwaukee. He was the son of the late Albert and Lettie Stratton Zimmermann. Gary served his country with the United States Marine Corps for four years. After being honorably discharge he returned to Milwaukee and became employed with Milwaukee Machine Products for the next 24 years. He then came to Manitowoc and was employed with LDI Industries for the following 12 years retiring due to poor health. On February 24, 1996 he married Shannon O'Leary at Calvary Lutheran Church in Two Rivers. Gary was a member of the Church of Christ in Manitowoc. He enjoyed Star Trek movies along with other science fiction movies. Gary was an avid Green Bay Packer football fan.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years: Shannon; two children, Maria and Sherry Zimmermann at home; one sister, Ruth Reese, Ohio; two brothers, Alan (Diane) Richards, Grafton and Tom Richards, Janesville; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepson, Jayce Schwister; four brothers, William, Robert, James, and Westly Richards; and one sister, Beverly Waller.
A Life Celebration Social will be held for relatives and friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. At 6 p.m. there will be a prayer service led by Mr. Guy Gustafson followed by military honors with the Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #731. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Burial of the cremains will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc on Tuesday morning.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from June 22 to June 23, 2019