Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
1941 - 2019
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Gary D. Fredell, age 78, of Two Rivers, WI and Naples, FL, died peacefully surrounded by his daughters on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Gary was born June 7, 1941 in Moline, IL, son of the late Kenneth and Vivian (Larson) Fredell. He was a graduate of Orion High School, IL with the Class of 1959. He received his BS degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois, Champaign with the Class of 1965. On March 16, 1962 he was united in marriage to the former Barbara Kilts in Moline, IL. She preceded him in death on September 24, 2016.

Gary worked for Eagle Signal in IL and then AMF Paragon of Two Rivers. He and his partners then purchased the business which then became known as Paragon. Prior to his retirement in 1996, he was the VP of International Sales for Paragon. Gary enjoyed golfing, working in his yard and working on his model ships. He also enjoyed his 5:00 treats with "Snowball" the cat and his Monday night cocktails with his buddies.

Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law: Dawn and Steve Brefczynski, Fairbanks, Alaska, Terri and Gerald Schreck, Menasha, Wisconsin, Vicki and Larry Stock, Two Rivers, Wisconsin; seven grandchildren: Brandon, Jenna (Caleb), Brette, Brianna, Danica, Morgan and Trevor; eight great grandchildren; one sister: Jean Rasmussen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jim and Loretta Kilts, Judy and Ralph Conner, Nellie and Duane Goderis, Cindy and Chuck Sanders, Sherry and Ed VanWychen, Babbette and Jim Anderson, Karen and Tony Dietrich. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Gary was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law Milton & Shirley Wilder, and two brothers-in-law: Robert Kilts and Steven Wilder.

Cremation has occurred at All Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and funeral services for Gary will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, 1420 22nd Street, Two Rivers. Burial of Gary's cremated remains will be held at Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home and All Care Cremation Center are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Oct. 5, 2019
