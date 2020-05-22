|
|
Gary J. Staudinger
Mishicot - Gary J. "Bear" Staudinger, 66, of Mishicot, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Northland Lodge in Two Rivers, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Gary was born in Mishicot on November 1, 1953 to Kenneth J. and LaVerne A. (Lambert) Staudinger. He attended Holy Cross Catholic Grade School, and graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1972. Gary enjoyed his lifelong vocation of running the family farm. He also enjoyed his morning breakfasts with friends and taking walks down his road. Deer hunting trips were his get-away from the farm. He had a great knowledge of history which many of his conversations would show.
Survivors include a sister and brother-in-law, Susan (Allan) Biely; sister, Sandra Staudinger; and a brother-in-law, Gerald Haag; three nieces: Rebecca (Ivan) Ocinschii, Jennifer (Josh) Tuesburg, and Lindsay (Travis) Haack; three nephews: David (Dianna) Biely, Chris (Melissa) Haag, and Jason (Tara) Haag; along with many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and LaVerne Staudinger; his grandparents; and one sister, Kathy Haag.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, a private memorial service will be held for Gary on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot. Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mishicot.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date to be announced. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
The family would like to thank Gary's good friends, relatives, and close neighbors for being there for him; the special care given by Northland Lodge; Divita, for the 5 years of special services for dialysis; Pink Heals, for the generous help given to him in time of need; and to the caregivers of Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care.
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State St. Mishicot is assisting the Staudinger family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 22 to May 24, 2020