Gary L. Novak, Sr.
Manitowoc - Gary L. Novak, Sr., of Manitowoc, died peacefully on Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019 with his family close at hand.
Gary was born on December 12, 1943, at home as were many of his siblings on a farm on Saxonburg Road, Mishicot, to the late Joseph and Dorothy (Brockhoff) Novak, Sr. He learned his strong work ethic working on the farm and participating in sports: baseball, football and wrestling. He graduated from Mishicot High School, class of 1962. Gary thoroughly enjoyed catching up with classmates at their reunions.
He started his career as many did at Mirro in Manitowoc and part-time at a nearby gas station, which later became his business for the next 40+ years: Novak's Service Center. Gary played baseball in his early years and later umpired fast-pitch for the county league. When his sons started playing he became involved with Manitowoc Youth Baseball Association as a proud parent, sponsor, coach and lastly president. Recently he watched his grandson carry on the family tradition. Gary married his wife (and caregiver) Juli on February 27, 1988 at their home in Manitowoc.
He is survived by his wife: Juli; three sons: Christopher (Carlie) Korinek, Tucson, AZ, Jeremiah (Rebecca) Novak, and Gary Novak Jr. all of Manitowoc; two grandchildren: Jameson and Lillian Novak; three brothers: Bobby Novak, Dale (Joyce) Novak and Wayne (Carol) Novak; eight sisters: Darlene Tech, Bonnie (Lenny) Beck, Linda (Ron) Crass, Sandra Novak, Kim (Terry) Enz, Nancy (Gordy) Mullins, Susie Novak, Pam (Rick) Mott; and one sister-in-law: Lori (Chuck) Fankhauser. Countless aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by one brother: Joe Novak; and one sister-in-law: Irene Novak.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home (928 South 14th Street), Manitowoc, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
The family would like to thank Bellin Family Medicine Staff, Bellin Hospital, Compassus Hospice: John, RN and Monica, CNA, Home Instead Companion, Jackie for all their support and compassionate care of Gary.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 24, 2019