Gary L. Parker
Two Rivers - Gary L. Parker, age 66, of 4320 Lakeview Ave., Two Rivers, died peacefully at his residence on Monday afternoon, November 11, 2019, with his wife, Judi at his side.
Gary was born in Massena, New York on February 13, 1953 to Albert and Elisabeth (Gleim) Parker. He graduated from St. Regis Falls High School in New York and then proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy from 1972 to 1979. On January 12, 1990, he married Judith Grossman in Jamaica. Gary was employed as an electrical planner at the Point Beach Nuclear Power Plant for twenty years until his retirement. He loved fishing and spending time socializing with his buddies.
Survivors include his wife, Judi; two brothers: Ernest (Barbara) Parker of New York and James (Gaye) Parker of Michigan; two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law: Paul (Debbie) Grossman of Florida, Kenny (Pat) Grossman of Beverly, Mass., Jane (Stephen) Tillinghast of Danvers, Mass. and Deidre (Mark) MacDonald of Rotonda, Florida; and his best friend, Mike DesRoches and his wife, Mickey of Two Rivers; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Elisabeth Parker.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers. Military honors will conclude the service at noon by members of Post #1248 and American Legion Post #165 of Two Rivers.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019