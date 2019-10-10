|
Gary L. Swoboda
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Gary L. Swoboda, age 70, of Two Rivers passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
Gary was born September 20, 1949 in Two Rivers, son of Doris (Shambeau) Swoboda and the late David Swoboda. He was a graduate of Washington High School, Two Rivers with the class of 1967. Gary was united in marriage to the former Judy Fiedler on July 5, 1969 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. He then served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1969 - 1989.
Gary was employed with Visible Ink, Manitowoc, Omega of Two Rivers and lastly Hamilton's Manufacturing until his retirement. He enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Judy Swoboda, Two Rivers; his mother: Doris Swoboda, Two Rivers; three children: Tammy (Robert) Helgans; Dave (Sally) Swoboda; Randy Swoboda, all of Two Rivers; five grandchildren: Kyleigh, Autumn, Justin, Brandon, Scotty (Sarah); six great grandchildren: Olivia, Lidia, Mason, Madison, Xavier, Nora; brothers and sisters: Steve Swoboda (Brenda); Scott Swoboda (Valerie); Tim Swoboda, all of Two Rivers; Vicky Swoboda, Manitowoc; Laurie Swoboda, Two Rivers; mother-in-law: Jacqueline Gloudemans, Two Rivers; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Gloria & Richard Tracey, Pooler, GA; Lois & Patrick Jones, Little Chute; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gary was preceded in death by his father, one brother Ricky Swoboda and fathers-in-law Norman Fiedler and Richard Gloudemans.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Kim Henning with burial to take place following the service at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Town of Kossuth. Full military honors will be accorded by the Post # 1248 and American Legion Post #165, both of Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019