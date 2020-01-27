|
Genal Mary Kopetsky (nee Bashaw)
Indianapolis - Entered this world April 23, 1941, the oldest child of the late Genevieve and Alvin Bashaw, in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. It was her upbringing with her three younger brothers, Milton, Duane and Peter, that Genal learned and developed her lifelong dedication of service to the church. While friends and family grieved her passing January 26, 2020, all who knew her well also rejoice in her ultimate victory in Christ.
At a 4H dance, when she was 19 years old, Genal met, and fell in love with the love of her life, Marvin Kopetsky. Genal and Marvin were married nearly 59 years and were blessed with four sons, and twin daughters whom they sadly lost shortly after birth. Their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the happiness of her life. Those left behind include her loving husband, Marvin; sons, John (Donna) Kopetsky, Mark (Marya) Kopetsky and Lee Kopetsky, all of Indianapolis, and Brett (Emily) Kopetsky of Arlington Heights, Illinois. Genal dearly loved her grandchildren, Victoria, Benjamin, Emily Grace and Joel; and her three great-grandchildren, Rylee, Logan and Connor.
After raising her family, Genal worked in banking and finance. She enjoyed spending her spare time with her family, dedicating countless hours of service at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton church in Carmel, Indiana, and working in her flower gardens. During her time with us, she served as a Boy Scout den mother and CCD teacher, made rosaries for our military personnel, and served as Lay Eucharistic Minister at her church, where she and Marvin were founding members.
As a 32 year breast cancer survivor, Genal exceeded all survival statistics, and was never unthankful to be counted as a pioneering long-term champion of beating the disease. In her final diary notes, Genal recorded her heartfelt thanks to all who supported her "with your prayers and words of encouragement." Her family joins her in thanking all who prayed for her and her family, and for the caring staff of Westminster Village North and Paradigm Health.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10655 Haverstick Road, Carmel, with visitation there from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, Genal would have been pleased to have contributions be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish and/or Little Sisters of the Poor. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020