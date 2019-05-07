|
Gene A. Rezachek
Manitowoc - Gene A. Rezachek, 55, a Manitowoc resident, died unexpectedly May 3, 2019 at his home.
Gene Allen Rezachek was born on February 4, 1964 in Manitowoc, son of Charles J. and Nancy A. Rezachek. Gene attended St. Mary's Catholic School, Lincoln High School and completed his high school education in Florida when he entered the United States Navy in 1980 at age 16. Gene served aboard the USS Saratoga and was proud of his life in the military. His tours included many ports of call including Spain, France, and Jamaica and he enjoyed traveling. Returning to Manitowoc following the military, he worked for various companies landscaping and roofing and was known as a hard worker.
Gene truly appreciated and loved his family, including his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law who have helped him immensely through the years. Gene enjoyed cribbage, Mario Kart, a good game of sheepshead, and rousing games of Monopoly. He enjoyed helping others, family gatherings and game nights, little children at Christmas, and being online with his Facebook community. Gene loved his cat, Kyddia and always thought of her before himself. Gene never turned down a hug, his mother's prayers, or a brownie.
Survivors include his parents: Charles and Nancy Rezachek; and his siblings: David Rezachek (Tim Merit), Ellen Wilhelm, Gary (Beverly) Rezachek, Stephen J. (Jena) Rezachek. His nieces and nephews: Tyler Rezachek, Katelyn Rezachek, James J. Wilhelm, Joleen (Mark) Haselhoff, Justice Rezachek, and Jordon Rezachek. He is also survived by his great nieces and nephew: Ayana, Zuri, Charlotte, and Matthew. His friend and cousin: Marcia; along with a bevy of wonderful cousins and extra-special caring aunts and uncles further survive.
He was preceded in death by friend and nephew: Kevin Rezachek; and brother-in-law: James G. Wilhelm.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center and Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall (1114 South 21st Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, Manitowoc, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 7, 2019