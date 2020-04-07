|
|
Gene M. Petri
Two Rivers - Gene M. Petri, age 84, a lifelong Two Rivers resident, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at his residence.
He was born August 15, 1935 in the Town of Two Rivers, son of the late Elmer and Bernice (Schmidt) Petri. Gene graduated from Washington High School and was then drafted into the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. He was proud of the fact that he was able to join fellow veterans on an Honor Flight trip. On June 16, 1962, Gene married Ruth (Stechmesser) at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. He was employed with Hamilton Manufacturing for his entire career, retiring after 42 years. Gene was also well known as a small engine mechanic, serving the community with a small engine shop that he ran out of his home. He was an avid sportsman, having a love for hunting and fishing. Gene was a member of Manitowoc County Fish and Game as well as Northeastern Wisconsin Great Lakes Sport Fisherman. He also shot trap with the Cool City Trap Club.
Survivors include his wife: Ruth Petri, Two Rivers; four children: Brenda (Larry) Haas, Beaverton, OR; Aaron (Elizabeth) Petri, Shawano, WI; Rhonda Davie (Scott), Boulder, CO; Serena Petri (Steve), Whitefish Bay, WI; ten grandchildren: Katelin, Marissa, John, Rachel, Krista, Daniel, Nathan, Annalisa, Anika, Quinn; three brothers: Roman (Jeanette) Petri; Wallace Petri; Dennis Petri; In-laws: Esther Stechmesser; Harold (Linda) Stechmesser; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, one son Bryan Petri, father-in-law and mother-in-law Alfred & Bertha Stechmesser and sisters-in-law Shar Petri and Hazel (Harvey) Guse.
Private family funeral services will be held at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. Due to the current crisis, a Memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
Memorials may be given in Gene's name to St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church and the Northeastern Wisconsin Great Lakes Sport Fisherman.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020