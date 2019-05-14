Services
Lambert Eckert Funeral Home
344 South State Street
Mishicot, WI 54228
920-755-2212
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mishicot - Gene S. Alaperet Jr., age 51, of 416 Park Lane, Mishicot entered into eternal rest Monday May 13, 2019 at his residence. Gene was born May 7, 1968 in White Pine, MI to Gene and Jackie James Alaperet Sr. Gene married the former Kim Ann Johanek, July 1, 2000 in Two Rivers. He was employed by Lakeside Foods and the Two Rivers Super Wash. He enjoyed traveling to the UP. Gene is survived by his loving wife: Kim, his mother-in-law: Audrey Johanek and brother-in-law: Darryl Johanek, both of Zander, his sister-in-law: Dawn Barrett, of Denmark, and her sons: Adam and Josh, his father: Gene Alaperet, of Two Rivers, his mother: Jackie Alaperet, of Two Rivers, two sisters: Lorie Alaperet, of Two Rivers, Kimberly (John) Kulpa Jr. of Two Rivers, and their daughters: Katelyn and Jordyn, and by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law: Daniel F. Johanek, a half-sister: Pamela Niemi and by his beloved Husky dog: Molly.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home in Mishicot, with Pastoral Minister Christal Wavrunek officiating. Relatives and friends may call after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 14, 2019
