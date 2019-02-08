|
Genevieve Anne (Tomczyk) Graff
Manitowoc - Genevieve Anne (Tomczyk) Graff age 88 of Manitowoc, passed away on Thursday February 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Home surrounded by family and friends.
Genevieve was the daughter of the late Stanley and Gertrude (Glysch) Tomczyk, born on April 10, 1930.
Genevieve married Stanley J Graff May 23, 1953 in Pound WI, who preceded her in death Feb.10, 1979.
She graduated from Lincoln High School class of 1948 and from Holy Family School of Nursing class of 1951. She was employed at Winnebago State Hospital, Memorial Hospital Manitowoc, Holy Family Hospital Manitowoc and St. Mary's Nursing Home Manitowoc until her retirement in April 1995. Genevieve enjoyed knitting, crafting, being with family and was an avid Packer and Brewers Fan.
Survived by six sons and four daughters: Thomas (Gail) of Manitowoc, Glenn (Stephanie) of Manitowoc, John (Allison) Ohio, Charles (Marie) of Manitowoc, Joseph (Nancy Donahue) of Manitowoc, Robert (Fiancé Kari Johnsrud) of Manitowoc, Anne Wells of Manitowoc, Mary (Harvey) Polivka of Manitowoc, Julie Rasmuson (special friend David Mitchell) of Illinois, Theresa (Keith) Opichka of Manitowoc; daughter-in-law: Carol of Manitowoc; twenty one grandchildren: Keith (Rachel), Neil (Moki) Graff; Michael, Nathan and James Graff; Timothy, Jason (special friend Jen), Jessie (special friend Carla), Tessie Wells; Alex Graff and Emily Nowacki; Heather (Deric) Shad, Matthew (Kari) Graff; Tim, Joey (Kristin) Donahue; Amanda (Rushane) Drummond, Royce Rasmuson; Andrew Graff; Tori Graff; Owen and Lucas Opichka; fifteen great grandchildren; Dakota and Makana Graff; Logan, Lincoln and Stasney Wells; Damian and Desmond Downing; Dyllynn, Harlie, and Deric Jr. Schad; Caidance and Beckett Graff; Valerie Graff; Brayden Donahue; Cara Drummond; and one great grandson on the way. Survived by one twin sister: Generose Putzer; and other nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
Preceded in death by parents; husband: (Stanley), son: Gregory, son-in-law: Harbert (a.k.a.Tim) Wells; one grandson: Eric Graff; brother and sister-in-law: James (Rosemary (a.k.a. Ginger)) Tomczyk; brother-in-law Ralph Putzer.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall (1114 South 21st Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain with burial to take place at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday (TONIGHT), February 8, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. led by Deacon Mark LeGreve. The visitation will continue Saturday morning, February 9, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, Manitowoc, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
We would like to thank Home Care Health Service and Hospice, St. Mary's Home nurses and aids, Holy Family nurses and techs, but most especially the nurses and aids at Sacred Heart Court.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 8, 2019