Services
Spring Hill Memorial Park
5239 Main Street
Spring Hill, TN 37174
931-486-0059
Resources
More Obituaries for George Indestad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Indestad

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George A. Indestad Obituary
George A. Indestad

Spring Hill, TN - George A. Indestad, age 75, of Spring Hill, TN passed away June 6, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served as a President in Commercial Banking. Preceded in death by his sister, Janet Nordness. Survived by wife of 48 years, Mary Grunwald Indestad; sons, Cole Indestad and Jason (Trina) Indestad; grandchildren, Mack, Drew & Chase Indestad and Isaac & Ellie Kate Indestad; brother, Charles (Ruth Ann) Indestad; and sisters, Charlotte Klein and Caroline (Don) Glaeser. Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00AM Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park with Military Honors. Visitation with the family will be 10-11AM prior to the service at the funeral home. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now