George A. Indestad
Spring Hill, TN - George A. Indestad, age 75, of Spring Hill, TN passed away June 6, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served as a President in Commercial Banking. Preceded in death by his sister, Janet Nordness. Survived by wife of 48 years, Mary Grunwald Indestad; sons, Cole Indestad and Jason (Trina) Indestad; grandchildren, Mack, Drew & Chase Indestad and Isaac & Ellie Kate Indestad; brother, Charles (Ruth Ann) Indestad; and sisters, Charlotte Klein and Caroline (Don) Glaeser. Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00AM Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park with Military Honors. Visitation with the family will be 10-11AM prior to the service at the funeral home. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 16, 2019