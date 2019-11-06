|
George E. Naidl
Whitelaw - George E. Naidl, age 91, of Whitelaw, passed away Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019 at the Bay at Northridge, Manitowoc.
George was born on April 16, 1928 in Whitelaw, son of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Bursek) Naidl. He attended the Riverside Grade School at Taus. George helped on the home farm until he enlisted in the United States Army from 1950 until 1952 as a medic during the Korean War. George worked as a Farm Machine Assembler at the Brillion Iron Works for 41 years retiring in 1989. He was a former member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Reifs Mills and the Inland Snowblazers. He also was a current member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Whitelaw.
Survivors include one brother: Erwin J. Naidl, Whitelaw; one nephew and his wife: Roger (Donna) Naidl, Manitowoc; a niece's husband: Jim Thomas Sr., Manitowoc, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Elizabeth Naidl; three brothers and one sister-in-law: Melvin Naidl, Donald Naidl, Harold (Irene) Naidl; one sister: Marian Naidl (Melvin's Twin); one niece: Kathleen Thomas.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Whitelaw. The Rev. Richard Klingeisen will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with burial to follow at 1:30 p.m. at St. Augustine Cemetery, Reifs Mills. Military Honors will be accorded by the Kubale O'Connell Post# 6179 of Kellnersville. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019