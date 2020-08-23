George Emme
Branch - George Emme, age 86, a former Branch resident, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at River's Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
George was born on May 17, 1934 in Manitowoc, son of the late George and Hedy (Abramovic) Emme. He was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1952 and earned a Bachelor's in Letters and Science with a major in German from UW Madison in 1957. On February 8, 1958 he married the former Marie Ann Mecha at St. Paul Catholic Church, Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on April 16, 2011. George was a customer service representative for 35 years at Imperial Eastman. In his younger years, George enjoyed keeping up on the latest automobiles, canoeing and following many sporting events. George and his wife Marie enjoyed many nights playing cards with friend and relatives. Following retirement, he had monthly breakfasts with his former coworkers and monthly luncheons with his former Manitowoc Rapids grade school classmates. He also enjoyed attending his sons' sprint car and motocross events. George also attended all his grandchildren's events and thoroughly enjoyed seeing them reach their achievements.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and Pamela Emme, Manitowoc, Peter and Paula Emme, St. Nazianz; four grandchildren: Mariah, Dana (Alec), Ezra and Tara; three sisters-in-law: Audrey Emme, Manitowoc, Mary Lou Emme, Manitowoc, Denise Mecha, Two Rivers; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: John and Shirley Mecha, Maribel. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; three brothers: Ronald, Harold and Fritz Emme; and one brother-in-law: Leon "Mike" Mecha.
Private family services were held and George was laid to rest at Branch Evergreen Cemetery.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the staff at River's Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc, and Heartland Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to George.