|
|
George J. Mott
Sheboygan - George Joseph Mott, 81, of Sheboygan passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at St. Nicholas Hospital, Sheboygan.
George was born on November 17, 1937, in Yonkers, New York, son of the late Marion (Sullivan) and George Mott. He graduated from Charles E. Gorton High School, Yonkers with the class of 1955. George was employed with Consolidated Edison, New York City and Wisconsin Public Service Corporation, Two Rivers.
George is survived by his four children: Carol Ann (Brian) Benishek, Manitowoc; Jennifer (Paul) Swanson, Kiel; Julie (Neil) Basten, De Pere; and Jonathan (Jodi) Mott, Sheboygan. He is also survived by his grandchildren: John, Anne and David Benishek; Abigail, Grace, Emily and Erin Swanson; Christopher, Benjamin, Caroline and Katherine Basten; Kaila (Curt) Koenig, Kortnie and Ethan Guske. Also surviving George is Barbara Mott, De Pere; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Pamela Mott, Plattekill, NY; his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Ron Flint, New Orleans; sister-in-law, Carol Ariens, Green Bay; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara & William Nevius; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Margaret and John Sromovsky; brother-in-law, Thomas Ariens; nephew, Michael Flint; and niece, Patricia Ann Nevius.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Rev. Doug Le Captain will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of St. Nicholas Hospital who cared for George. Your kindness and care will not be forgotten.
May the road rise to meet you, and the wind always be at your back.
May the sun shine warm on your face, and the rains fall softly on your fields.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 10, 2019