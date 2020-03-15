|
George R. "Bob" Struck
Two Rivers - George R. "Bob" Struck, age 78, of Two Rivers, entered eternal life on Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. Mary's @ Felician Village, Manitowoc, after a courageous battle with cancer.
George was born in the town of Carlton, Kewaunee County, on August 6, 1941. He was the oldest of five children born to George and Marie (Pelnar) Struck. He worked on the family farm until graduating from high School. George served in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1967 and later served in the Wisconsin National Guard from 1973 to 1993, retiring at the rank of SSG. While home on leave he married Lois Bohne on July 11, 1964, at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Bob and Lois had two children while at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. After returning to Two Rivers, he was employed with Hamilton Industries from 1967 to 1987 and also worked at Lakeside Foods for 15 years until his retirement in 2006. George was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Manitowoc, where he taught Sunday School for many years.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years: Lois Struck of Two Rivers; son: Mark (Tammy) Struck of Manitowoc; daughter: Dawn (David) Trott of Milford, MI; eight grandchildren: Lance, Alisha, Marissa, Derek, Kevin, Kelsey, Hannah and Alyssa and three great grandchildren: Chloe, Ronnie and Darius. He is further survived by two brothers: Gary Struck of North Dakota and Leon (Vicky) Struck of Kewaunee; one sister: Mary (Alan) Krizizke of Two Rivers; and three sisters-in-law: Marlene Stangel of Calif., Carol Lynn Harrison and Kathleen (Tom) Leslie, all of Manitowoc; two aunts, one uncle, other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his parents: George and Marie Struck; a brother and sister-in-law: Larry and Shirley Struck; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Alvin and Dolores Bohne and a brother-in-law: Ronald Bohne.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Glenn Peck with burial in Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Tuesday evening visitation.
The Struck family would like to give a special thank you to the emergency responders, HomeCare Health Services & Hospice and St. Mary's Home for the wonderful care given to George in his time of need.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020