Georgia A. Beamish
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Georgia A. Beamish, age 93, of Two Rivers passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her residence.
Georgia was born August 25, 1926 to the late Hubert A. Schroeder and Sibylla (Frank) Schroeder in Two Rivers. She graduated from St. Luke's grade school and then from Washington High School with the Class of 1944. Georgia briefly worked in California, then lived most of her working life in the Milwaukee area. On August 8, 1953 she married John C. Beamish of Racine at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Two Rivers. After retiring from Wisconsin Gas Company in Milwaukee, she moved back to Two Rivers in 1989 and had lived there ever since.
Georgia is survived by her son Fred Beamish, Minneapolis; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband John C. Beamish, parents Hubert and Sibylla Schroeder, father-in-law and mother-in-law Harrington and Hanna Beamish, sister and brother-in-law Sibylla and Theodore Pauly, brother and sister-in-law Hubert and Shirley Schroeder and an infant brother Warren.
The family would like to thank Northland Lodge for the care they gave Georgia while she lived there and Heartland Hospice Care for the additional care given to her to make her comfortable.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a memorial service will be held at 12 noon on November 16, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier with burial of her cremated remains to be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee, next to her husband, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Expression of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein &Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Beamish family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019