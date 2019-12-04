|
Georgia Mangan
Osman - Georgia Kaye Mangan, age 71 of Osman, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019 surrounded by her family at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Center, Sheboygan Falls.
Georgia was born on May 11, 1948 in Sheboygan, to the late George and Vivian (Ehnert) Grube. She was a 1966 graduate of Kiel High School and was the best majorette Kiel High School Band had in 1965-1966. Georgia married her high school sweetheart, James Mangan on November 7, 1970. She lived most of her married life in Osman. Georgia was a self-taught seamstress: mending, altering and creating most anything made of fabric material. She took pride in many baptismal gowns and wedding dresses. Georgia was a stay-at-home mom with child-care being her pride and joy. Once her children needed tuition assistance, she worked a number of years at Henning's Cheese, followed by school bus driving for the rural K-4 Meeme School. After Georgia completed her student's A.M. bus route, she proceeded to the schools kitchen to prepare lunch for the same bus riders. Georgia did recess duty and finally at dismissal the students were again bussed back to their homes by "Miss Georgia". Once school was out for the summer, Georgia would help coordinate the School Hill Athletic Club Concession Stand. There she would see the same students who were again served by "Miss Georgia" - however not so healthy food then.
In her younger days she bowled with the Osman Poodle Skirt Girls. She was a volunteer for Special Olympics and the Hope House of Manitowoc. She enjoyed yard and garden work with flowers and vegetables being her niche. She loved her 7 grandchildren with the utmost. Six granddaughters with the final being the lone boy.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years: Jim Mangan, Osman, four children: Kimberly (Dale) Kessler, St. Anna, Ryan (Michelle) Mangan, Grafton, Kelli Mangan, Minneapolis; and Shawn (Stephany) Mangan; School Hill; seven grandchildren: Ashley and Vicki Kessler, Kaitlin, Hailey and Aubry Mangan, and Callie and Kellan Mangan; a special niece, Mandy Brost; three brothers: Guy (Mary Jo) Grube, Kim (Diane) Grube, and Jan (Kathleen) Grube; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Suzanne (David) Pautz, Helen Brost, Marvin (Diane) Mangan, LouAnn (Mike) Herzog, and Michael Mangan. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, George and Vivian Grube, infant brother: John, brother-in-law: Dennis Brost and father-in-law and mother-in-law: Gilbert and Frances Mangan.
Per Georgia's wishes cremation has taken place. A Funeral Service for Georgia will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, (815 6th Street, Kiel). Officiating at the service will be Joe Zenk.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 3:00PM Until 6:00PM; the visitation will continue on Monday morning from 9:30AM until the time of service at 11:00AM.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice especially Cariann; for the most wonderful, compassionate care given to Georgia and the comfort given to the family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019