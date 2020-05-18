|
Gerald "Jerry" D. Miller
Manitowoc - Jerry (Gerald Donald Miller) was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin on April 3, 1941 and it is also where he chose to spend his last 3 years. He died on May 15, 2020. He was the oldest of 3 children to the late Howard (Howie) and Dorothy (Dort) Miller. Jerry leaves behind his 2 sisters Patricia Jacques in Sacramento, CA and Darlene & husband Roy Geigel in Manitowoc. He was married to his late wife, Patti, for 29 years. He leaves behind three children and spouses that all had very special bonds with him: Tracey Miller (Atlanta, GA), Gary Miller and daughter-in-law Ali (Fernandina Beach, FL), and Kelly Petite and son-in-law Ralph (Burgaw, NC). Jerry also leaves behind his grandchildren Antonia and Joey Petite and Carson and Austin Miller. And, nephews Kenji Jacques and Rene Jacques (and wife Marie and their children), other relatives and friends.
During his 3 years back in Manitowoc he enjoyed his good friends Mia Quistorf, Marshall Hansen, Diane Barta, Renee Thompson, Amy & Mike Retzinger, Gary Ploederl (cousin) and his good neighbors Mary & Kerry Franz. He was also cared for by the devoted and loving staff at Osprey Village (Amelia Island, FL), The Court at Felician Village and HomeCare Health Services & Hospice in Manitowoc. We are eternally grateful.
Jerry graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc in 1959. He loved going to the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He relayed a story about his 1st day on campus hearing Little Richard's, Lucille, being blasted from a dorm and he knew he was in the right place. He graduated in 1963 and moved on to Chicago for his 1st job with Corn Products. His career as a Senior Technical Service Chemist spanned 40+ years. His specialization in polyvinyl alcohol research brought him from Air Products in Allentown, PA to Celanese in Houston, TX, where he retired on his 65th birthday. He has 16 patents and wrote several articles. He was also an author. In 2009 he published A Simple Story of a "Not-So-Simple" Universe. It was a huge project and he was very proud of the publishing accomplishment. He was even more proud of his manuscript because it included everything the editors took out. His other hobbies/passions/loves included: the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears, the Wisconsin Badgers, riding Harleys (he and Patti rode 1000's of miles with dear friends many of whom purchased their 1st Harley after meeting him), his 1975 red Corvette, beer can/bottle collecting, building mini houses, his late cat "Harley," music, reading books and learning to play the tuba well enough to play Christmas music for a couple neighbors. Jerry & Patti's garage was the Wild Violet Dr. gathering place in Humble, TX. Even the neighborhood dogs knew Jerry always had a treat waiting for them.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a private family gathering will take place at a later date.
He loved to say he wasn't a people person, but I beg to differ. He loved so many and we were all enamored by him. I will miss you Daddy.
