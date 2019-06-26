|
Gerald J. "Gerry" Belongia
Two Rivers - Gerald J. "Gerry" Belongia, age 81, of 2928 43rd Street, Two Rivers, passed away Monday morning, June 24, 2019 at the Hamilton Care Center, Two Rivers.
Gerry was born in Green Bay on September 13, 1937, son of Agatha (Hebel) Belongia and lived during his childhood in Oconto. His family moved to Two Rivers and he was a 1957 graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers. Gerry was employed with Mirro Aluminum Company for 45 years until his retirement. He always worked hard, never complained about having to go to work, and was thankful to have had a job he liked to which he could go everyday and earn a living. Prior to his Mirro days he often spoke of his jobs at the former Schroeder's grocery store, especially the Friday evenings when he would lock up the store and count the tills and his job setting pins at Hippert's Bowling Alley at which he often skipped between two alleys in order to make more money at 10 cents per game. He also reminisced about his humorous summers of cherry picking in Door County with his twin brother, Eddie and old friend, Jack Koch.
On September 28, 1963 he married Ruth Ann Schepper at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Two Rivers. Gerry always enjoyed the simple things in life. He had a good sense of humor, he loved to take walks, watch action movies, work puzzles, Sudoku, balance his checkbook, and above all, enjoyed spending time with his wife, Ruth and two sons, Brian and Jeff of whom he was very proud. He also enjoyed buying new cars, usually a Ford brand, bargaining for the best price, and taking care of them. He looked forward to his monthly breakfast club gatherings with fellow Mirro retirees and Sunday drives with his family that often included a trip to Door County, a zoo, or to play a game of mini-golf and ended with supper that always included broasted chicken. In his younger days, Gerry enjoyed playing softball. He was a bowler and enjoyed fishing. He was an avid Wisconsin Sports fan, who loved to watch the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. Until his illness prevented him, he very seldom missed going to Mass on Saturday evenings, first at Sacred Heart, and now St. Peter the Fisherman.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruth Belongia; his two sons, Fr. Brian Belongia, currently of Seymour, Jeff Belongia of Two Rivers; and one sister, Linda Parworth of Lutz, Florida. He is further survived by two sisters-in-law, Barbara Sorenson and Sandy Belongia of Two Rivers; brother-in-law, Jerome Sell of Florida; and his two "Grand-Cats", Lucy and Rexy, along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Agatha Belongia; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Sarah Schepper, Sr.; twin brother, Edmund Belongia; sisters: Mary (Doolan) Peeschek, Joyce Sell, Betty Hallada; brothers-in-law, Dean Sorenson and John Schepper, Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Florence (Art) Morreau.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd, Two Rivers. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by his son, the Very Reverend Brian Belongia, with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Friday from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Thursday evening visitation.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Belongia family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to thank those friends and relatives who offered prayers and support throughout Gerry's illness, and a special thanks to all of his friends who stopped in to visit with Gerry, especially his good friend, Leo Catura. Your friendships were always very welcomed and much appreciated.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from June 26 to June 27, 2019