|
|
Gerald L. Houle, Jr.
Two Rivers - Gerald L. Houle, Jr., age 55, a Two Rivers resident, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his residence.
Gerald was born on October 7, 1963 in Ashland, WI, son of Gerald L. Houle Sr. and the late Joyce Houle. He was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Gerald served in the U.S. Navy and later transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard. On October 4, 2003 he married the former Sally Kleppe. He was employed with Mirro for 13 years and then Lakeside Foods for a few years. Gerald enjoyed bowling, golfing, hunting, fishing, and was an avid fan of the Packers, Brewers and Bucks.
Survivors include his wife: Sally Houle, Two Rivers; one son: Todd Houle; one daughter: Jill Houle, both of Manitowoc; his father: Gerald L. Houle, Sr, Manitowoc; one brother: David (Charlene) Houle, Manitowoc; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Scoots and Ralph Kleppe, Manitowoc; and one sister-in-law: Erica (Matthew) Rohrer, Manitowoc. Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his mother: Joyce Houle; and other relatives and friends.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the All-Care Gathering Center (directly across the street from Pfeffer Funeral Home), Manitowoc, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Gerald's name.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 6, 2019