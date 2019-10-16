|
Gerald (Jerry) Lee Spragg
Manitowoc - Gerald (Jerry) Lee Spragg, age 70, went home to be with the Lord on October 15, 2019 at River's Bend Health and Rehab Center in Manitowoc, WI.
Jerry was born on December 8, 1948, in Biwabik, Minnesota, the son of Kenneth and Geraldine (McRoberts) Spragg. On August 31, 1985, he was united in marriage to Cheryl (Loose) Spragg. It was at this time, that he also inherited two other loves of his life, step-son Michael and step-daughter Melissa.
Jerry graduated from Biwabik High School (class of 1966) and from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Social Science and Anthropology in 1970. He also earned a degree in Water Treatment Technology from Vermilion Community College. In mid-life, Jerry chose to pursue an entirely different career field and, consequently, went on to attend Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Des Plaines, Illinois, graduating in March, 1992.
Jerry was employed in a number of various careers through-out the years. He worked as a bank loan officer in Chicago, Illinois; a Nuclear Quality Assurance Auditor for Hunter Corporation at the Byron, Illinois nuclear plant; and finally, as a Funeral Director and General Manager at Range Funeral Home in Virginia and Hibbing, Minnesota. It was this last career that brought him back home to his beloved Northern Minnesota and gave him the greatest sense of pride and accomplishment in his professional life. He served as a funeral director for over 20 years, retiring in 2012.
Jerry also took great pride in his support of various community organizations, including: Member and Past Exalted Ruler of Eveleth Elks Lodge 1164, Member and Past President of the Northern Club, and past Member of the Sons of the American Legion Post in Virginia, MN, Virginia Lions Club and the Odd Fellows.
Most of all though, Jerry relished time spent with his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling with Cheryl to visit children and grandchildren and other relatives. Through-out the year, during all seasons, one could always find a beautiful menagerie of birds and squirrels in Jer's yard. He also was an excellent chef who loved to cook and share food with others. And he enjoyed presenting people with special gifts and useful items. Jerry will be greatly missed by those he touched in this life.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, Virginia, Minnesota, son Michael (Angela) Chasensky and daughter Melissa (Chad) Fasig, all of Bloomington, Illinois and granddaughters Raegan, Mackenzie, Kira and Ella. Also survived by sisters Joan (Pat Warmath) Potter, Gilbert, MN, Pat (Allen) Neros, Duluth, MN, Linda Hall and Donna Wittkopp of Virginia, MN, brothers and sister-in-laws Roger (Marlene) Loose, Ray Chasensky Jr. (Kelly), Jeff (Chris) Loose, Tony (Joy) Chasensky, Tom (Cheryl) Chasensky; sister-in-laws Susan Blaufuss and Mary Lou (Bob) Steele, a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Last, but definitely not least, his ever faithful little dog, Shadow. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Leo Potter, great nephew James Dass.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home (928 S. 14th Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Colie Bettivia with burial to follow at St. Johannes Cemetery, Hika Bay, WI. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
It was a great dance, Jer Bear. Love you to the moon and back.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019