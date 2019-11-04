|
|
Gerald M. Rozum
Gerald M. "Jerry" "Butch" Rozum, age 79 of Denmark, passed away on November 3, 2019.
PLEASE NOTE THE SERVICE TIME CHANGE BELOW:
Family and friends may gather on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, Cooperstown, 18228 County Road R Denmark beginning at 10:30 am with a Memorial Mass to follow at 12:00pm (noon). Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family, online condolences and full obituary at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019