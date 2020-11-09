Gerald "Jerry" P. Czekala, Sr.
Manitowoc - Gerald "Jerry" P. Czekala, Sr., 87, of Manitowoc, WI, passed away at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Jerry was born on March 17, 1933 to Victor and Elfrieda (Kletzien) Czekala in Manitowoc, WI. He graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School in 1950. Shortly after graduation, he began his 40-year career at Imperial Eastman where he started as a draftsman. He then worked as a tool designer, an estimator, and later manager of industrial engineering. He finished out his career as an area manager. In 1973, Jerry was the fifth man to receive the prestigious "Man of the Year" award. He was recognized for his outstanding achievements in all phases of his responsibilities in industrustrial engineering. He was commended on his contributions during 1972, which surpassed his previous magnificent performance. Jerry's work enhanced the growth and image of the Eastman division. After his retirement, he continued his exceptional work in a consulting role. Jerry held great pride in his work at Eastman and always strived to do his best. His work-ethic and competitive nature was definitely something he passed down to his children! Jerry was always quick to tell stories of the friendships and mentorships he built throughout his illustrious career.
On October 6, 1951, Jerry married Bette Rosinsky at St. Mary's Church, Manitowoc, WI. They had 9 children together and enjoyed attending their children's sports and activities. Jerry and Bette were quite busy raising their 9 children, so when they got the chance to go out, it was something they cherished, especially the annual company parties where they loved dancing the night away. They celebrated 37 years of marriage until Bette's passing on January 17, 1989.
After losing each of their spouses, Jerry and Susan (Bacon) Steeber found comfort in each other's company. On May 4, 1990, Jerry and Susan were married at Holy Innocents Church, Manitowoc, WI. They liked to take long walks with their dogs, frequent local diners, and attend Bible study class together.
Jerry was an avid golfer, fisherman, and hunter. He was a member of the Elks Club where he kept the game competitive. He loved planning his annual Canadian fishing trips to Savant Lake with his sons and friends, especially his long-time friend George Levande. Jerry was meticulous about all the plans to ensure the trips were a success. Throughout his life, Jerry practiced his Catholic faith. He was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Waldo Site for many years.
Jerry is survived by his wife Susan; his children and spouses, JoAnn Shaw, James Hauch, Nancy Czekala, Jerry and Michelle Czekala, Tom and Beth Czekala, Mike Czekala, Sue Ann Czekala, and Mary and Brett Lusk; his step-children and spouses, Doug and Julie Steeber, Debbie Holschbach, and Dan and Nicole Steeber; his grandchildren and spouses, Luke and Jennifer Kalista, Scott and Azure Hennessey, Kelly Hennessey, Jaimie Hauch, Tim Hauch, Amy and David Kmetz, Derrick Czekala, Kayla and Mike Bruckner, Mason Czekala, Jerry Czekala III, Greg Czekala, Breanna Szydel, Dominique Szydel, Kristen and Levon Sorge, Eric Czekala, Noah Czekala, Samantha Czekala, Jason Czekala, Monica Czekala, Maya Lusk, and Ian Lusk; step-grandchildren, Matt Holschbach, Katie Holschbach, Hailey Steeber, and Natalie Steeber; 24 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; his sister and brother-in law Mary Jane and Barry Benson of Wilmington, DE; his sisters-in-law and spouse, Karen and John Holmes of Binghamton, NY, Mary Jo Rosinsky, Lilas Rosinsky, and Barb Bacon; his aunt Mildred Keller of Las Vegas, NV; and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his first wife Bette; his daughters Kathy Hauch and Jeannie Loberger; his parents Victor and Elfrieda Czekala; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roy and Irene Rosinsky and John and Jessie Bacon; his great-grandchildren Hayden and Skylar Czekala; and his niece, Jeannette Benson.
A Memorial service will be held at 12:30 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 N. 14th Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Jason Blahnik will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with burial of his cremated remains at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday at the church from 10:30 AM until the time of Mass at 12:30 PM. A luncheon will follow at the All-Care Center, 925 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc, WI. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep everyone safe, the family requests that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Jerry's family would like to extend a gracious thank you to Dr. Mark Herring for always being there for our dad, to the HFM ER staff, especially Debbie RN and Dr. Nelson, to the HFM ICU staff, Matt RN, Vicky RN, and Dr. Chawla for their special care during this difficult time.