Gerald R. "Jerry" Dewane
Two Rivers - Gerald R. "Jerry" Dewane, age 80 of Two Rivers, died peacefully Tuesday evening, November 24, 2020 at home with his family at his side following a valiant battle with cancer.
Jerry was born in Seymour on March 16, 1940 to Rolland and Alice (Cisler) Dewane. He attended Woodlawn Country School, Kewaunee High School, and graduated from Mishicot High School in 1958. From 1959 to 1962, Jerry served his country as a member of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany. On May 7, 1966, he was united in marriage to Marlene E. Stangel at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Two Rivers. The couple was blessed with 54 years of marriage. Jerry worked for Kelvinator from 1964 to 1969. Thereafter, he worked as a mechanic for Kornely Dairy from 1969 to 1975. In 1975, Jerry went out on a venture to own and operate Dewane Trucking Inc. where he successfully built a thriving business for 27 years. In addition, during the years of 1988-1991, Jerry owned and operated the Two Rivers Dairy Queen in tandem. In his retirement years, Jerry drove truck for Roger Schaaf of Valders until health concerns arose. He was a member of the American Legion Post #165; he enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and the love's of his life - his granddaughter, Erin and his ever aging Jetta.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene; son & daughter-in-law, Jefferey (Dawn) Dewane of Sheboygan Falls; his daughter, Kay Lynn Dewane of Manitowoc; and his granddaughter, Erin Ladewig. He is further survived by his brother, Msgr. John Dewane of Green Bay; one half brother & four sisters-in-law: Larry (Ann) Servais of Two Rivers; Linda Servais of Arizona; Elrene (James) Korinek, Mardell (Louie) Doubek, all of Two Rivers; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Rolland Dewane; his mother, Alice Dewane Servais; step-father, Clarence Servais; sister & brother-in-law, Beverly (Ben) Stangel; half brother, Lee Servais; and his father-in-law & mother-in-law: Leonard and Mildred Stangel.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd. Two Rivers. Concelebrating the Mass of Christian Burial will be his brother, Msgr. John Dewane and Rev. Dave Pleier with entombment to follow in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc. Military graveside rites will be accorded by members of the American Legion Post #165 and VFW Post #1248 of Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church Tuesday morning from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m.
The funeral service will be live streamed on the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church website or St. Peter the Fisherman Facebook page.
Due to the current pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, and online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Dewane family with funeral arrangements.
The Dewane family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, especially Care Coordinator, Tracy, Head Nurse, Nicole, and caregivers, Cariann and Jessica for the wonderful care and compassion extended to Jerry over the final days of his journey. Your kindness is very much appreciated.