Gerald Roy Hansen
Manitowoc - Gerald Roy Hansen, age 91, a Manitowoc resident, died on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Harbor View Assisted Living in Manitowoc.
Gerald was born on January 11, 1928 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, son of the late Herald and Martha (Goethe) Hansen. He was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1946 and later earned a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from UW-Madison with the class of 1955. Gerald enlisted in the US Army and served in Korea. On September 16, 1950 he married the former Delores Wilke at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on February 17, 2004. He was employed as a managing partner for Hawkins Ash and enjoyed spending his retirement in Florida and Door County.
Survivors include his five children: Mike (Judy) Hansen, Tom (Tammy) Hansen, Patrick (Carrie) Hansen, Carol (Chuck) Hoefner, Amy Hansen; nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by one sister-in-law: Carol (Norm) Reichard; one brother-in-law: Rich (Mary Jane) Wilke; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Arthur and Rose Wilke.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery next to his beloved wife Delores.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of HomeCare Health Hospice, especially Lindsey, the staff of Harbor View Assisted Living and Dr. Alfredo Diaz for all the care and compassion shown to Gerald and his family.
