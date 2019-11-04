|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Rozum
Denmark - Gerald M. "Jerry" "Butch" Rozum, age 79 of Denmark, passed away on November 3, 2019. Jerry will be remembered by his family as a loving father and a great provider, as well as an avid poker player and fisherman.
He is survived by his six children; Mary (Bruce) Jordan, Thomas (Kimberly) Rozum, Ann (Mike) Klinkhammer, Kathleen (Michael) Smigielski, Joseph (Joan) Rozum and Robert Rozum. Jerry is further survived by 16 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and his two beloved cats, Beauty and Mouse.
Preceding him in death are his lovely wife, Eleanor "Ellie", a daughter, Susan and his parents, "Tony" and Arlene.
Family and friends may gather on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, Cooperstown, 18228 County Road R Denmark beginning at 11:30 am with a Memorial Mass to follow at 1:00pm. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family, online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Special thanks and gratitude to Diane Johnson, Jerry's primary caregiver, for her love and devotion to Gerald and the entire Rozum family. She was our true angel. We also thank Diane's husband, Butch for all the help he provided as well as to Mary Wertel, an additional caregiver, who filled in the gaps when needed. Finally, a thank you to the nurses and staff at Oddfellow Nursing Home for the wonderful job caring for Gerald.
"To my wonderful family, many friends, and some people, not so friendly, I say with love and affection - 'adieu'."
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019