Nickel Funeral Home
7101 Morrison Road
Greenleaf, WI 54126
920-864-2418
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
3741 Shirley Road
Shirley, WI
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
3741 Shirley Road
Shirley, WI
Gerald "Jerry" Schroeder Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Schroeder

Greenleaf - Gerald "Jerry" Schroeder, 92, Greenleaf, passed away early Thursday morning April 4, 2019. He was born April 9, 1926 to the late Ivan and Erna Schroeder.

Jerry served in the U.S. Army during WWII. On October 9, 1948 he was united in marriage to Viola "Vi" Meyer. Jerry worked his career in the construction trade. In his free time he did beautiful carvings, woodworking, and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Greenleaf.

He is survived by his wife Viola "Vi" Schroeder, their children; Kathie (Mike) Van Susteren, Dick (Rita) Schroeder, Ed (Theresa) Schroeder, and Mary Jo (Dave) Jetton. Jerry is further survived by his daughter in law; Millie Schroeder, 11 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, two sisters in law; Pauline Schroeder, Florence Wellner, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his son Bob Schroeder, and siblings; Norma Schroeder and Charles Schroeder.

Friends may call after 9:00AM Saturday April 6, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church 3741 Shirley Road, Shirley, until time of service at 11:00AM with Pastor David Ruddat officiating. Burial will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Greenleaf at a later date.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established. Please go to www.nickelfh.com to send online condolences to the family. Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison is assisting the family.

Special thanks to Wayside Parkview Estates for all of their care and concern shown to Jerry and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 6, 2019
