Gerald W. Dunn
Manitowoc - Gerald W. Dunn, age 83, of Manitowoc, passed away Wednesday evening, April 24, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center.
Gerald was born June 1, 1935 in Racine, son of the late William P. and Mary E. (Murawski) Dunn. On February 11, 1956 Gerald married the former Charlotte A. Vyvyan in Racine. She preceded him in death on August 17, 2015. The couple moved to Manitowoc in 1970. Gerald was self-employed working in sales for 50+ years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Eagles Aerie #706, Chiefs Football Organization and the Chiefs Hall of Fame. Gerald was also an Eagle Scout.
Gerald is survived by his four children: Mary Ellen Pekarske, Manitowoc; William Dunn, Green Bay; Steven Dunn, Manitowoc; Susan Harris, Manitowoc; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters-in-law: Thomas (Stevie) Dunn, Burlington; Barbara (James) Keuffer, Racine; two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law: Ronald (Suzanne) Vyvyan, Racine; Mary Vyvyan, Florence; Yvonne (Alan) Blome, Racine, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Mary Dunn; his wife: Charlotte Dunn; father-in-law and mother-in-law: John and Anna Vyvyan; two sons: Jeffrey Dunn; Gary Dunn; one granddaughter: Brooke Harris; Two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law: John Vyvyan; Harlow (Joan) Vyvyan.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 1122 South 8th Street. Deacon Alan Boeldt will officiate with burial in West Lawn Memorial Park, Racine at a later date. Relatives and friends may call on Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 30, 2019