Gerald Zinkel
Manitowoc - Gerald L. Zinkel, 68, entered eternal life peacefully on Thursday, April 18th, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Hospital surrounded by friends and family.
Jerry was born December 10th, 1950 in Manitowoc, the son of the late Richard C. and Dorothy M. Zinkel. Jerry was a graduate of Mishicot High School, class of 1969. On August 11th, 1972, at the Chapel at Silver Lake College he married his "angel from heaven", Christine A. Bauer.
In 1992, Jerry was the grateful recipient of a kidney transplant, and he treated every day since as a gift from God. He most enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Often that time was spent camping, traveling, playing sheepshead, or watching the Brewers and Badgers. Jerry was also an avid car enthusiast who possessed a passion for and wealth of knowledge about classic cars. He was a member of the Fox Valley Ford and Mustang club and collected a stable of his own Mustangs. Jerry was thankful to support his family and hobbies as an employee of Oil-Rite, a company which employed him from 1981-2015, and treated him like a member of their family.
Throughout life, Jerry enjoyed caring support from his loving siblings and their spouses; Dick (Sue) Zinkel, Sharon Meyer, Tim (Michele) Zinkel, and Rod (Tina) Zinkel; brother and sister in laws, Tom (MaryAnne) Bauer, Jeanne Kucera, and Jim (Allison) Bauer. He was thankful for the compassionate care provided by many nieces and nephews as well as amazing friends. Jerry also deeply appreciated the loving care provided by those who preceded him in death, including his parents, Richard and Dorothy Zinkel, his father and mother in law, Donald and Arline Bauer, and his brother in laws, Bill Meyer, John Bauer and David Bauer.
Words cannot express Jerry's gratitude to the Lord for the many blessings received in his lifetime, most of all his beloved wife of 46 years, Christine Zinkel; four sons, Ryan (Cassie) Zinkel of Sheboygan, Drew (Cate) Zinkel of Edina, MN, Brent (Dawn) Zinkel of Wausau, and Travis (Rose) Zinkel of Seattle, WA; seven grandchildren, Maeve, Margot, Callum, Adrienne, Wally, Clare, Graham; and an eighth grandchild expected in May.
Jerry and his family would like to express special thanks to Dr. Lynn Baatz and the exceptional staff at Holy Family Memorial Cancer Care Center, as well as the extraordinarily professional and compassionate physicians and staff at Froedtert Hospital. Their care, as well as the blood and platelet transfusions from many anonymous donors that sustained Jerry for several years, reinforced his motto that "be positive (B+) is more than just a blood type".
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Richard Klingeisen. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Monday, April 22 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service led by Deacon Bob Beehner to be held at 7:00 pm. The visitation will continue on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo at 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Following the church service there will be a luncheon held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Jerry's name to benefit the Cancer Care Center at Holy Family Memorial Hospital. In addition, please consider donating the life-sustaining gifts of blood and platelets at your local Blood Center.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019