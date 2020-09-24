Geraldine F. Walters
Manitowoc - Geraldine Walters, age 87, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life late Tuesday evening, September 22, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center in Sheboygan Falls.
Geraldine was born on December 3, 1932 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late George and Julia. Geraldine was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1951. She was employed for 27 years with Shady Lane Nursing Care Center from where she retired in 1999. On November 28, 1953 she married Raymond Walters at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2019.
She is survived by three children, Michael (Nancy) Walters, Manitowoc, Sandy (Tony) Smiltneek, Butler, and Robert (Lisa) Walters, Manitowoc; three grandchildren, Karl (Stephanie) Walters, Nicholas Walters, and Becky Smiltneek; two step grandchildren, Jamie Bustamante and Chris Wilhelm; three step great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters and one brother.
Private memorial services for the family will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home with Deacon Alan Boeldt officiating. Entombment will take place at Calvary Chapel Mausoleum in Manitowoc followed by a luncheon at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.