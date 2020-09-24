1/1
Geraldine F. Walters
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine F. Walters

Manitowoc - Geraldine Walters, age 87, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life late Tuesday evening, September 22, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center in Sheboygan Falls.

Geraldine was born on December 3, 1932 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late George and Julia. Geraldine was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1951. She was employed for 27 years with Shady Lane Nursing Care Center from where she retired in 1999. On November 28, 1953 she married Raymond Walters at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2019.

She is survived by three children, Michael (Nancy) Walters, Manitowoc, Sandy (Tony) Smiltneek, Butler, and Robert (Lisa) Walters, Manitowoc; three grandchildren, Karl (Stephanie) Walters, Nicholas Walters, and Becky Smiltneek; two step grandchildren, Jamie Bustamante and Chris Wilhelm; three step great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters and one brother.

Private memorial services for the family will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home with Deacon Alan Boeldt officiating. Entombment will take place at Calvary Chapel Mausoleum in Manitowoc followed by a luncheon at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Memorial service
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved