Geraldine M. Lakatos
Manitowoc - Geraldine M. Lakatos, age 89, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Harborview Assisted Living in Manitowoc.
Gerry was born on January 28, 1930 in Manitowoc to the late Alphonse and Anna (Konop) Walters. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1948. On September 13, 1952, Gerry married Melvin W. Lakatos at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2016. Gerry was a loving and caring homemaker and took great pride in her roles as mother and grandmother. She and Melvin enjoyed many trips to Door County and to Arizona visiting their daughter and grandchildren. Gerry was gifted when it came to interior decorating, loved to shop, and was well known for her annual rummage sales.
Survivors include Gerry's son, Thomas (Mary Beth) Lakatos, Neenah; two daughters, Sharon (Mitch Henderson) Schmitz, Scottsdale, AZ; and Jane (Randy) Rhode, Manitowoc; seven grandchildren, Craig (Mallory) Lakatos, Sun Prairie; Lauren (Tom) Bolanos, Austin, TX; Liza (Weston) Waybill, Phoenix, AZ; Michael (Katie Sprague) Schmitz, Los Angeles, CA; Logan (Taylor) Rhode, Whitelaw, Brennan (Libby) Rhode, Manitowoc; and Ross Rhode and his fiancée Erin Luedtke, Sun Prairie; four great grandchildren and one expected in February, Avery, Chase, Rexton, and Blake; sister-in-law, Donna Zipperer, Whitelaw; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gerry was preceded in death by her parents, Alphonse and Anna Walters; and brother, Russ Walters.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Rev. Jose Lopez will officiate with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Following the funeral service, a luncheon for family and friends will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at Noon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Gerry's family would like to extend special thanks and sincere appreciation to the management and staffs of Harborview Assisted Living and Southern Care Hospice for all of the care and compassion they provided, and for treating their mom like family.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019