Gerard A. Dunn
Necedah, Wisconsin - Gerard A. Dunn, age 65, of Necedah, died suddenly on Monday, September 9, 2019 at his residence.
Gerard was born July 30, 1954 in Milwaukee, son of the late Robert and Shirley (LaBonte) Dunn. He was an electrician working for several companies over his career. Gerard enjoyed fishing, sailing, outdoors, hunting, motorcycles and especially his pets.
Survivors include his children: Katelin (Jeremiah) Hughes, Valders; Conan (Theresa) Dunn, Valders; Courtney Barrows, Manitowish Waters; four grandchildren: Rielynn & Finnley, Elijah & Silas; his significant other: Wanda Behling; two brothers; four sisters; mother of his children: Pat Dunn, Manitowish Waters; as well as other relatives and friends.
Cremation has taken place at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Celebration of His Life visitation will be held at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 22, 2019