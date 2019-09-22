Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
Gerard A. Dunn


1954 - 2019
Gerard A. Dunn Obituary
Gerard A. Dunn

Necedah, Wisconsin - Gerard A. Dunn, age 65, of Necedah, died suddenly on Monday, September 9, 2019 at his residence.

Gerard was born July 30, 1954 in Milwaukee, son of the late Robert and Shirley (LaBonte) Dunn. He was an electrician working for several companies over his career. Gerard enjoyed fishing, sailing, outdoors, hunting, motorcycles and especially his pets.

Survivors include his children: Katelin (Jeremiah) Hughes, Valders; Conan (Theresa) Dunn, Valders; Courtney Barrows, Manitowish Waters; four grandchildren: Rielynn & Finnley, Elijah & Silas; his significant other: Wanda Behling; two brothers; four sisters; mother of his children: Pat Dunn, Manitowish Waters; as well as other relatives and friends.

Cremation has taken place at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Celebration of His Life visitation will be held at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 22, 2019
