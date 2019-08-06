|
|
Germaine A. Wiegand
Manitowoc - Germaine A. Wiegand, age 97, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at River's Bend Health and Rehabilitation.
Germaine was born on September 4, 1921 in Manitowoc to the late Adolph and Pauline (Lindemann) Leider. She was brought into God's Kingdom of Grace through the sacrament of Holy Baptism by Pastor Karl Machmiller. Germaine then attended all eight grades at First German Ev. Lutheran School and was confirmed in 1935 by Pastor L.H. Koeninger. She then attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1939. Before and after marriage, Germaine had worked at the Nation Tinsel Manufacturing Plant, and in later years at Copps. On May 23, 1942, Germaine married Edward Wiegand at First German Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was a lifelong member and active in many of the church's organizations. He preceded her in death on March 19, 1986.
Survivors include Germaine's three children, Sharon Reimer, Manitowoc; Wayne (Shirley) Wiegand, Walnut Creek, CA; and Paulette Vogt, Newtonburg; seven grandchildren, Cori (Jeff) McDermott, Scott (Erin) Wiegand, Andrew (Janelle Welling) Wiegand, Jeff Vogt, Craig (Angela) Vogt, Sheryl (Dustin) Winsor, and Shelley (Dan) DeCleene; 18 great grandchildren; also other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; parents, Adolph and Pauline Leider; sister and brother-in-law, Edith (Harold) Mumpy; two brothers and a sister in infancy; son-in-law, Henry Vogt; and nephew, Keith Mumpy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at First German Evangelical Lutheran Church. Rev. David Laabs will officiate with burial to take place at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends at First German Evangelical Lutheran Church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Germaine's name to First German Evangelical Lutheran Church or Manitowoc Lutheran High School.
Germaine's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff of River's Bend Health and Rehabilitation, Heartland Hospice, and all of the doctors for the care they provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019