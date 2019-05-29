|
Germaine C. Biely
Manitowoc - Germaine C. Biely, age 84, Manitowoc, died Sunday May 26th, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
The former Germaine Ebert was born on December 22, 1934 in Whitelaw daughter of the late Andrew and Loretta (Shambureck) Ebert. She was a graduate of St. Michaels Grade School in Whitelaw. On July 12, 1954 she married Charles Biely at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Whitelaw. Germaine was employed at Foster Needle Company for many years. She enjoyed working in her yard, watching the Packers and the Brewers and spending time with family.
She is survived by her seven children: Doug (Lois) Biely, Francis Creek, Vicki (Jerry) Patt, Manitowoc, Dale (Mary Kay) Biely, Whitelaw, Darel (Bridget) Biely, Francis Creek, Wanda (Mark) Kubsh, Francis Creek, Derek (Mary) Biely, Manitowoc, Danny (Annie) Biely, Newton; eleven grandchildren: Eric Biely, Scott (Tameca) Biely, Suzanne Patt, Christine Patt, John (Kristin) Biely, Sarah (Kendall) Thorne, Hannah (Chad) Pfeffer, Heather Kubsh, Noah Kubsh, Matt Biely, Nick Biely; six great grandchildren: Nolan, Nyia, Nora, Harrison, Ellie, Kylie; three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Jeanette (John) Sheahan, Loretta Sheahan, Patty (Jim) Reindl; four sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Dorothy Ebert, Diane Ebert, Betty Ebert, Ann & Bernie Schmenk. Nieces, nephews other relatives and friends also survive. Germaine was preceded in death by her parents: Andrew and Loretta Ebert; her husband: Charles Biely; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Charles and Angeline Biely; one daughter-in-law: Julie Biely; three brothers: Kenneth Ebert, Jerry Ebert, Andrew "Sonny" Ebert Jr.; four sisters and five brothers-in-law: Clara Ebert, Marian (Fritz) Haelfrisch, Hank Sheahan, Genrose (Don) Bartels, Ann (Ken "Bernie") Kasianowicz, two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law: Quirin Biely, Lyle (Donna) Biely.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday (TODAY), May 29, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc with entombment to follow at Knollwood Mausoleum.
Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday (TODAY) from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 29, 2019